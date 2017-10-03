Uber's London boss quits

Spencer Platt/Getty Images

Jo Bertram, Uber's Northern Europe regional general manager, is leaving the ride-hailing company.

"I've decided to move on to something new and exciting," Bertram said in an email to employees. "While I would like to have announced my move in smoother circumstances, I'm proud of the team we've built here and am very confident in their abilities to lead the business into the next chapter."

The shake-up comes as Uber attempts to regain its licence in London after Transport for London, the city's transport regulator, said the company was "unfit" to serve the capital. The TfL declined to renew the company's license to operate in the British capital when it expired on Sept. 30. Uber has 21 days to appeal the decision and is allowed to continue operating throughout the process.

Bertram has been with the company for four years and her decision to leave wasn't connected to recent events, according to BBC News.

Dara Khosrowshahi, Uber's CEO, apologized to Londoners last week and acknowledged that the company "got things wrong." He's set to meet with TfL commissioner Mike Brown on Tuesday discuss the ban.