Uber former CEO Travis Kalanick forms new venture

Former Uber CEO Travis Kalanick has a new venture. It's a fund called 10100 that will focus on making for-profit investments, as well as some non-profit work.

In an announcement on Twitter Wednesday, Kalanick said he's been thinking over the past few months about what's next for him after Uber.

"I've begun making investments, joining boards, working with entrepreneurs and non-profits," he wrote. "Today I'm announcing the creation of a fund called 10100 (Pronounced 'ten-one-hundred'), home to my passions, investments, ideas and big bets."

Kalanick was unceremoniously ousted from Uber, a company he co-founded nine years ago, last June. During his reign at Uber, he was accused of commandeering a toxic corporate culture, which led to a slew of scandals that plagued the company for much of 2017.

But now, it appears he's been doing some soul searching.

"The overarching theme will be about large-scale job creation, with investments in real estate, ecommerce, and emerging innovation in China and India," Kalanick wrote on Twitter on Wednesday. "Our non-profit efforts will initially focus on education and the future of cities."

Kalanick didn't immediately respond to request for comment and his representative declined to comment further than what was announced on Twitter.

