Uber calls Waymo's lawsuit 'baseless'

Uber

On Thursday, Waymo, the autonomous car company owned by Google's parent Alphabet, filed a lawsuit with bombshell allegations against Uber. The suit claimed the ride-hailing company had stolen trade secrets related to Waymo's self-driving car technology.

A day later, Uber is calling the claim "baseless."

"We are incredibly proud of the progress that our team has made," an Uber spokeswoman said Friday in a statement. "We have reviewed Waymo's claims and determined them to be a baseless attempt to slow down a competitor and we look forward to vigorously defending against them in court. In the meantime, we will continue our hard work to bring self-driving benefits to the world."

Waymo's suit alleges a former Google employee, Anthony Levandowski, stole 14,000 "highly confidential" files from Waymo before he left to cofound Otto, a self-driving trucking company. Uber acquired Otto last year and put Levandowski in charge of the company's autonomous vehicles efforts.

The statement sets the stage for a showdown between the two companies, which already have a difficult relationship. Alphabet's venture capital arm, GV, invested in Uber in 2013.

"Our parent company Alphabet has long worked with Uber in many areas, and we didn't make this decision lightly," Waymo said in a blog post Thursday evening, after it initially filed the lawsuit.