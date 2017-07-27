Uber considering Meg Whitman for CEO role, says report

Andrew Burton / Getty Images

Uber might hail a powerful woman for chief executive.

Meg Whitman, currently head of Hewlett-Packard Enterprise and formerly of eBay and Disney, as well as a former candidate for governor of California, is one of six people the ride-sharing company is considering for its next CEO.

According to Bloomberg, citing employees who attended a staff meeting where potential new CEOs were discussed, the identities of the other five people on Uber's list could not be determined.

Uber is looking for a replacement to head the company after co-founder Travis Kalanick was forced to step down as chief executive officer in June. His resignation came amid a wave of scandals including an investigation by former US Attorney General Eric Holder of claims of sexual harassment. Holder's investigation resulted in a report that recommended "changes to senior leadership."

Founded in 2009, Uber is one of the world's most valuable privately-held companies. It's raised over $14 billion in funding from investors and has a valuation of almost $70 billion.

Uber did not immediately reply to a request for comment.