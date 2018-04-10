Uber should rename itself Jump

Sean Hollister/CNET

I just heard that Uber bought the Jump bike-sharing service today. That's a shame. I liked Jump.

The company dots the streets of San Francisco with rentable, electric-assist bikes that zip along at breakneck speeds. It's cheaper, easier, healthier and faster than renting an Uber -- and comes with 100 percent less awkward conversation with your Uber driver about being an Uber driver.

It was the anti-Uber. Now it's owned by Uber. That makes me sad. I'm worried the company is going to paint the bright-red bicycles black and call them Uber Bikes now. That would suck.

WAIT.

Wait.

They should rename Uber to Jump Cars.

Never mind, I'm totally OK with this acquisition now.