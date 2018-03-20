Uber self-driving car crashes with bicyclist in Tempe

Uber

An early morning crash between a bicyclist and an Uber self-driving car occured in Tempe, Arizona, according to a report by TV station ABC15.

The crash is under investigation. It's not clear whether a driver was behind the wheel at the time.

On March 15, an Uber self-driving car in Pittsburgh was involved in a collision with another car. No injuries were reported, but both vehicles had serious damage. There was a safety driver in the Uber car at the time of this incident.

Uber did not immediately respond to a CNET request for comment.

This is a developing story.