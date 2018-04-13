Uber rolls out safety features, including faster 911 calls

Enlarge Image Sarah Tew/CNET

Uber announced several new safety features for its app, in an effort to give people a sense of security on their rides.

The features include adding a Safety Center on the app, as a dedicated section where people can set up features like Trusted Contacts and 911 Assistance. Those are both new features, allowing riders to share their ride information with their loved ones and the police in the event of an emergency. The features will be available this summer, according to a statement.

Uber has made a concerted effort to deal with rider safety as dangerous situations with drivers have made headlines in the past. In 2016, a gunman in Michigan who allegedly killed six people while driving, turned out to be an Uber driver who had passed the company's background check. In 2015, Houston prosecutors also charged an Uber driver who allegedly took a drunk female passenger to his home and raped her. In August 2016, California prosecutors also filed charges that Uber's background checks failed to weed out 25 drivers with criminal records.

The concerns for riders' safety on Uber continued to boil as the company faced internal turmoil over the last few years. The fixes come as Uber's new CEO, Dara Khosrowshahi, attempts to turn the company around.

"Helping keep people safe is a huge responsibility, and one we do not take lightly. That's why as CEO, I'm committed to putting safety at the core of everything we do," Khosrowshahi said in a statement.

Trusted contacts allow riders to add up to five people who can get their trip details on every ride. You can also set it so that the ride information is only shared at night time. This feature allows the trusted contacts to track your ride as well.

The 911 Assistance tool is an emergency button that connects riders with local police from a single button, and also shows your GPS location, so you can share it with the 911 operator. This feature is only available for riders, and Uber said they would soon launch it for drivers as well.

Uber is also launching a pilot program in Denver, where if a rider uses the emergency button, their location and trip details are automatically sent to the 911 operator.

The ride-sharing company also said it was improving how it screens drivers, by doing annual background checks, and receive automatic notifications when a driver commits a criminal offense, like drunken driving. The company said it would use public records to track that information and make sure a driver is still eligible to use Uber.

Uber is also adding Jeh Johnson, the former secretary of Homeland Security, as the chairman of its Safety Advisory Board.