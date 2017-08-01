Uber rival Didi Chuxing hails first European investment

VCG/Getty Images

More bad news for Uber: Rival taxi firm Didi Chuxing is expanding its influence across Europe and Africa.

Uber is currently without a CEO and under fire for its company culture. Meanwhile Chinese competitor Didi Chuxing, which absorbed Uber's China operation last year, is investing in Estonian company Taxify, which operates in 18 countries including Hungary, South Africa, Nigeria and Kenya.

Taxify is happy to announce a strategic partnership with Didi Chuxing, the world’s leading mobile transportation platform! pic.twitter.com/z07OKu7d1r — Taxify (@taxifyapp) August 1, 2017

This is the first European investment for Didi. The Chinese firm, which counts Apple among its investors, also holds a stake in US firm Lyft, as well as a small share in Uber and other ride-sharing outfits including Ola and Grab.