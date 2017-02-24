Uber responds to account deletions following harassment claims

Screenshot by Vanessa Hand Orellana/CNET

A new anti-Uber campaign on Twitter is gaining traction.

According to The Guardian, ride-hailing service Uber has been sending form emails to people who delete their accounts as a result of former Uber engineer Susan Fowler's claims this week of institutionalized sexual harassment. In a tweet cited by The Guardian on Thursday with an example of Uber's form email, Uber basically reiterates the message it's been offering since Fowler's blog was published Sunday and confirms that the person's account is now in the queue for deletion.

In an internal memo sent in response to Fowler's blog post, Uber CEO Travis Kalanick told employees that his company would address the issues Fowler raised. "It is my number one priority that we come through this a better organization, where we live our values and fight for and support those who experience injustice," he said in the memo, seen by CNET.

Uber publicly responded to the allegations on Monday by hiring former US Attorney General Eric Holder to lead an independent investigation into its workplace atmosphere.

The new anti-Uber campaign marks a resurgence of the #DeleteUber hashtag on Twitter that became popular less than a month ago in response to the company's perceived support of President Donald Trump and his immigration policies.

Uber did not immediately return a request for comment.