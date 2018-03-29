Uber reportedly settles with family of victim in self-driving car crash

National Transportation Safety Board

Uber has reached a settlement agreement with the family of the woman killed by an autonomous vehicle being tested by the ride-hailing company, according to Reuters.

Cristina Perez Hesano, an attorney with Bellah Perez, told the news agency that "the matter has been resolved." The terms of the agreement weren't revealed.

An Uber spokesperson declined to comment. Bellah Perez didn't immediately respond to a request for comment,

Uber's self-driving vehicle testing program has come under intense scrutiny since an accident in Tempe, Arizona, on March 18 resulted in the first fatality of a pedestrian from a car in full autonomous mode. A dashcam video of the incident released by Tempe police shows 49-year-old Elaine Herzberg walking her bike loaded with bags across a dark road.

The video, which stops at the moment of impact, also shows the vehicle operator, Rafaela Vasquez, sitting at the wheel constantly glancing down at her lap. She looks up just as the car collides with Herzberg, who was pronounced dead by the time she reached the hospital.

Arizona Gov. Doug Duccey said earlier this week he's suspending Uber's ability to test self-driving cars on the state's roads, saying he found video of the deadly collision "disturbing and alarming."

The Tempe police are working with Uber representatives, the National Transportation Safety Board and the US Department of Transportation's National Highway Traffic Safety Administration in their investigation to determine who, or what, was at fault for the accident.

iHate: CNET looks at how intolerance is taking over the internet.

Special Reports: CNET's in-depth features in one place.