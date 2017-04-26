Uber partners with Dallas and Dubai to usher in flying cars

Uber

Forget self-driving cars, what about flying cars?

This is something Uber is working on and it announced Tuesday that it's partnering with Dallas and Dubai to make this futuristic idea a reality.

"Imagine if you get up in the morning and go on a six minute flight," said Jeff Holden, Uber's chief product officer. "Versus an hour in a car and wasting time."

Holden was speaking at Uber's Elevate Summit in Dallas, Texas, on Tuesday. The ride-hailing company convened the three-day summit to bring together people from aviation technology, venture capital, vehicle manufacturing and regulation to talk flying cars.

Flying cars are the latest pie-in-the-sky technology to come out of Silicon Valley. A handful of startups are working of the futuristic tech with backing from some big names, like Google founder Larry Page, aerospace firm Airbus and the government of Dubai.

Uber would like to see these airborne vehicles crowding the skies within the next 10 years. But it still has to come up with a working prototype and wade through all sorts of regulatory red tape. It's hoping that by partnering with city governments, like Dallas and Dubai, that it can speed up that process.

"The race is on and it's a sprint in Dallas and Dubai to get to scale," Holden said.

Uber's summit could be seen as a diversion tactic from the long string of scandals that have plagued the company over the past few months. Allegations range from Uber high-ups reportedly tolerating workplace sexual harassment to the company knowingly breaking Apple's App Store privacy rules. Several top executives have stepped down in the aftermath.

On top of all of this, Google is suing Uber for allegedly stealing self-driving car technology. A hearing to decide whether the suit will take place in private arbitration or public court is scheduled for Thursday.