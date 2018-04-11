Uber

It's been two years since Uber redesigned its app for drivers. Back then, the ride-hailing company brainstormed about what it thought drivers would want, launched the revamped app and then hoped for the best, said Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi.

Now the company is doing things a little bit differently -- it's letting drivers weigh in.

Uber announced a major overhaul to its driver app on Tuesday. The new features on the app, which include a real-time earnings tracker and a status bar with updates on market conditions, come after months of conversations and interviews with drivers.

"We knew we couldn't take the approach we'd taken in the past," Khosrowshahi wrote in a blog post Tuesday. "Instead we needed to listen to what drivers told us they needed, and shape the new app alongside them."

Uber has experienced a contentious relationship with its drivers in the past. Drivers have protested over steadily lower pay, longer working hours and little to no customer support. They've also filed lawsuits, quit driving for the company or switched to rival Lyft, which has been seen as the friendlier ride-hailing service.

Over the past year, Uber's been working to make things right.

"Drivers are the heart of our service. But along the way, we lost sight of that," Khosrowshahi wrote. "We focused too much on growth and not enough on the people who made that growth possible. We called drivers 'partners,' but didn't always act like it."

In June, Uber rolled out an initiative called "180 Days of Change" that added 40 new features aimed at boosting drivers' earnings and making their jobs easier. Khosrowshahi said Tuesday that 180 Days is just the first step in mending relationships with drivers.

"While 180 Days was about correcting missteps of the past, we also needed to think longer term, and the obvious place to start was the Driver app," he said. "It sits at the center of the driver experience, but after a redesign two years ago, it was already showing its age."

The new app went through four months of testing and 100,000 trips to get nailed down. It lets drivers know how much they made on their last trip and tracks earnings throughout the day. It also sends drivers notifications on upcoming earning opportunities, as well as feedback from their riders and information about their account.

Khosrowshahi said this redesign of the app is just the beginning and that Uber will continue adding new features "to make sure all our drivers are not only heard, but listened to."

CNET Magazine: Check out a sample of the stories in CNET's newsstand edition.

Life, disrupted: In Europe, millions of refugees are still searching for a safe place to settle. Tech should be part of the solution. But is it?