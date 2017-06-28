Uber now lets you order cars for your drunk friends

Uber

The next time your parent, kid or inebriated pal needs a ride, Uber wants you to whip open your phone.

A new service rolling out today makes it easier to hail a ride for others, the company said in a blog post.

Uber gets a tip-off when the pickup location you request doesn't match your current location. The app will ask you to confirm you're ordering a ride for someone else.

You then pick the rider from your address book, key in their destination and kick off the process.

You and the riders can both get texts that the car is on its way, along with all the usual driver details you'd want to know, like the driver's name, license plate and a view of the route.

Both you and the rider will be able to give the driver a call or text. Presumably, you'll be the one to foot the bill.

Uber's new ride-ordering feature debuts in 30 countries, with more on the way. You'll need to have the latest version of the app to use it.

