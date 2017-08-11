LinkedIn

Uber is losing another executive.

Ryan Graves, the ride-hailing company's senior vice president of global operations, sent an email to Uber employees Thursday saying he's stepping down, CNET learned from a source familiar with the matter. Graves said that though he'll no longer stay in his SVP role, he'll continue on as Uber's board director.

"In the past 7.5 years of building Uber, I've learned so many different lessons, one of which is the fact that people who embrace uncertainty and change have the best grip on reality," Graves wrote in the email.

Graves is the latest in a long line of executives to leave the company. Mired in scandals, Uber has lost more than a dozen high-level execs over the past few months -- mostly notably its notoriously aggressive CEO Travis Kalanick. Uber is now actively searching for a new chief executive.

Before Kalanick's departure, Uber President Jeff Jones, head of finance Gautam Gupta, president of engineering Amit Singhal and the head of its self-driving car program, Anthony Levandowski, also left the company.

Graves was the first employee hired by Uber and quickly ascended the company's ranks. He briefly served as CEO in 2010 before Kalanick took over that same year. As the SVP of global operations, Graves has focused on initiatives like Uber's food delivery service, UberEats.

Graves wrote in his email that he'll stay on as SVP of global operations through mid-September and then will transition on.

"In some ways my focus going forward will not actually change very much," Graves wrote. "It remains all about people, and it's clear to me the stability of our board of directors, the selection of our new CEO, and the empowerment of our management team is what is needed most."

