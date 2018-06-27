Jaap Arriens/NurPhoto/Getty Images

Uber dodged a ban in London Tuesday as a court deemed it fit to hold an operating license in the city.

The ride-hailing service was deemed "fit and proper" to have its license renewed after a long-awaited hearing at Westminster Magistrates' Court.

The firm was granted a 15 month short-term license "pursuant to complying with a list of conditions," the London Taxi Drivers Association tweeted.

Tom Elvidge, Uber's general manager in the UK, said the company is pleased with the decision. "We will continue to work with TfL to address their concerns and earn their trust, while providing the best possible service for our customers," he said in a statement.

The hearing came after Transport for London, the city's transport regulator, refused to renew the Uber's private hire license in September.

The regulator said that Uber showed "a lack of corporate responsibility in relation to a number of issues which have potential public safety and security implications."

Early Tuesday, TfL licensing director Helen Chapman outlined some of the challenges the regulator faced with Uber, Reuters reported.

"We've had five years of a very difficult relationship, where Uber has felt that it hasn't required regulation," she told the court, noting it had been "frankly frustrating" that the media reported problems before TfL knew about them.

At the time of the licence refusal, Uber admitted that it had made "serious mistakes" and accepted that TfL's decision was justified. CEO Dara Khosrowshahi said the company would start "building trust through our actions and our behavior."

Some of the changes include free insurance coverage for drivers across Europe including sickness, injury and maternity & paternity payments, the first ever driver hours limits for the UK's private hire industry, round-the-clock phone support for passengers and drivers and a system of proactively reporting serious incidents to the Metropolitan Police.

Outside London, Uber also lost its operating licenses in York and Brighton.

