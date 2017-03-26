Uber crash causes firm to pause self-driving car program

James Martin/CNET

The wild ride continues for Uber's robocar program.

One of the company's self-driving vehicles wound up on its side Friday night after a collision with another car in Tempe, Arizona.

No one was seriously hurt in the crash, the company said, adding that the Uber car was in self-driving mode and that there were two ride-along backup drivers in the front seats but no other passengers.

The company had no comment as to which car was at fault, saying its investigation into the incident is ongoing. According to a Bloomberg report, police said the Uber car wasn't to blame, but that the other vehicle failed to yield. Police in Tempe did not respond to a request for comment.

Uber has halted its autonomous cars in Arizona while it looks into the accident, and its self-driving cars in Pittsburgh and San Francisco aren't operating Saturday, the company said.

The crash is the latest bump in the road for Uber's fleet of robocars. When the company rolled out the vehicles in San Francisco in December, without first getting a permit, one of the cars was captured on video running a red light.

California regulators subsequently yanked registration on the cars, at which point Uber moved the program to Arizona. After negotiations with California officials, some of the cars got the OK to return to SF streets for testing, but without any passengers aside from backup drivers. Backup drivers may not be required in the future.

News outlets Fresco News and ABC15 Arizona tweeted photos they said show the Tempe collision's aftermath. The self-driving sensor rig atop the Uber car appears to be visible in the Fresco News images.

