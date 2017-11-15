Uber hit with new lawsuit by female passengers alleging rape

Uber

Another lawsuit has been filed against Uber alleging rape.

This time the complaint comes from two women seeking class-action status for the suit on behalf of all "female riders that have experienced rape, sexual assault or gender-motivated harassment at the hands of their Uber drivers." The two women are remaining anonymous.

"Uber must make drastic changes to prevent another female rider from harm," said Jeanne M. Christensen, who's a partner at New York-based law firm Wigdor LLP and is representing the women. "As alleged, the recent #MeToo campaign has exposed the heinous acts that female riders have been forced to endure during Uber rides."

Uber, valued at $68 billion, is one of the largest ride-hailing services on the planet, operating in about 70 countries. But with its growth, the company has come under fire over allegations of dozens of sexual assaults carried out by its drivers. At least three lawsuits have been filed against the company in this area.

A handful of states, including California, Massachusetts and Texas, have previously launched investigations into Uber, claiming it routinely fails to adequately screen drivers and has hired drivers with criminal histories. Reports of alleged sexual assaults by Uber drivers make news headlines several times a month.

Uber's website says the company is "dedicated to keeping people safe on the road" and that its technology "enables us to focus on rider safety before, during, and after every trip." The ride-hailing company didn't immediately respond to a request for comment on the new lawsuit.

The suit was filed in California's US District Court for the Northern District. It's asking the court to force Uber to change the way it screens drivers and be more transparent about what it knows in regard to alleged sexual assaults by its drivers.

"The company must come forward with information about how many reports it has received about rapes, sexual assaults and gender-motivated harassment to allow consumers to assess whether Uber really does provide safe rides, especially to women," Christensen said in an email. "It is time for Uber to 'Do the right thing. Period.'"

This story is developing.

