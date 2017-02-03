Uber CEO Travis Kalanick quits Trump advisory council

Up Next No faking it, Facebook rakes it in

James Martin/CNET

Uber CEO Travis Kalanick has resigned from President Donald Trump's economic advisory council.

The CEO of the ride-hailing company shared the news with employees in a memo Thursday. The news was reported earlier by The New York Times and Recode.

In the memo, Kalanick said he talked to the president about the immigration ban and how it affected the Uber "community."

"I also let him know that I would not be able to participate on his economic council," said Kalanick. "Joining the group was not meant to be an endorsement of the president or his agenda but unfortunately it has been misinterpreted to be exactly that."

Uber faced backlash in the past week following Trump's executive order that temporarily bans refugees from around the world and visitors from seven mostly Muslim countries. The #DeleteUber hashtag took off on social media after the company put a halt to surge pricing during a taxi strike over the ban. The company's move was perceived by some as an attempt to break the strike and profit off the protests.

