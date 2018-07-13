Uber

Uber is aiming to make it as easy as possible to pay for its service.

The ride-hailing company said Thursday that it's teaming up with Venmo to allow passengers to pay for either Uber rides or Uber Eats through the mobile payment app.

And, yes, this means two new emojis. One for Uber and one for Uber Eats.

Uber said this partnership will make it simpler for people to split fares and costs. Passengers can already split a fare within the Uber and Uber Eats apps but it comes with a 25-cent per rider fee. With Venmo, there will be no fees.

"With so many of our riders and eaters already turning to Venmo as a way to pay a friend back for that last ride or meal, we're proud to have built a seamless, easy-to-use connection between our apps," Marco Mahrus, Uber's head of payment partnerships, said in a statement.

Over the past year, more than 6 million Venmo payments said they were for Uber, according to payment company. This means Uber is one of the most popular things people pay for in the app. Venmo is increasingly looking to expand beyond social payments and let people pay for goods and services with its app. For instance, it introduced a Mastercard debit card in June.

"Adding Venmo as a way to pay within Uber and Uber Eats furthers our mission to provide a seamless way to pay for the services that matter most to our customers," said Bill Ready, chief operating officer at PayPal, which owns Venmo. "Whether it's splitting a ride home after a night out, or sharing a meal during a night in."

To get Venmo integrated into the Uber and Uber Eats apps, users need to add Venmo as a payment method. The payment will then come from either the user's Venmo balance, linked bank account or debit card. The new service is slated to be available across the US in coming weeks.

