Uber, Lyft ban far-right commentator after anti-Muslim tweets

Uber has banned right-wing activist Laura Loomer.

It all began after Loomer, a vocal commentator who is known for posting inflammatory tweets, took to Twitter on Tuesday saying that she couldn't find an Uber or Lyft driver that wasn't Muslim.

"This is insanity," she wrote.

She went on to post several anti-Muslim tweets to her more than 100,000 followers. The tweets came after an attack in New York City in which former Uber driver Sayfullo Saipov reportedly drove down a bike lane killing eight people and injuring a dozen more.

Both Uber and Lyft confirmed that Loomer was deactivated from their platforms. Uber said Loomer violated its Community Guidelines, which include rules like "respect each other."

Loomer didn't respond to request for comment.

This story is developing…

