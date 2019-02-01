Uber adds public transportation to its app, starting with Denver

Uber

You may be able to use the Uber app to see when your bus is coming.

On Thursday the ride-hailing giant rolled out its first integration with public transit. Users in Denver will now see end-to-end directions and real-time information for public transit in the app, thanks to a partnership with the Regional Transportation District.

"Our customers want their trips to be as seamless as possible, and a collaboration like this one allows them to plan for travel from end to end, including additional first mile and last mile options," said David Genova, CEO and general manager of RTD, in a blog post. "RTD is pleased to work with Uber as we present riders with additional, complementary options to most efficiently reach their destination."

This isn't Uber's first attempt to become the one-stop shop for transportation. In September, the company launched a new feature called Mode Switch, an in-app tool that lets people see what modes of transportation the company offers in that location, including cars, bikes and scooters. From there, users can choose what transportation they want to use. Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi said the ride-hailing giant wants "to be the Amazon of transportation."

Riders will see "Transit" next to UberX, Uber Pool and other available options from the ride-hailing company once they enter their destinations. When they select the option, they'll be able to view available transit routes along with real-time departure and arrival times. Users will see walking directions to and from the transit stations. They'll also soon be able to buy and use RTD tickets, Uber said.

Uber also said it'll expand the transit service to more cities.

