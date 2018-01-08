Enlarge Image Megan Wollerton/CNET

Hanwha Techwin America announced at CES 2018 two new security cameras -- the $150 N1 (roughly £110 and AU$190 converted) and the $200 N2 (roughly £145 and AU$255 converted).

Here's an overview of the basics:

1080p HD resolution



Facial recognition



Arming and disarming



130-degree field of view



Two-way audio



Alerts



Both cameras offer local storage via microSD card slot, as well as optional cloud storage. Hanwha Techwin America says the two indoor cams will also work with the Amazon Echo Show starting this spring.

The N2 model sets itself apart with a feature it calls "abnormal sound detection," accounting for the price difference. This feature is supposed to send you a custom alert when it "hears" a specific sound -- like glass breaking or a baby crying. We've seen that feature before on cameras like the iSmartAlarm Spot, but it isn't yet standard fare for indoor HD cams.

Now Playing: Watch this: Samsung's next-gen HD security camera takes aim at Nest

Facial recognition in security cameras is becoming increasingly common in recent years, though. We've seen it in indoor cameras like the Nest Cam IQ Indoors, outdoor models like the Tend Secure Lynx -- and even smart doorbells.

What to expect from the smart home at CES 2018: We take a look at the smart home and appliance trends we expect to see this year.

CES 2018: CNET's complete coverage of tech's biggest show.