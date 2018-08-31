Two electric scooter companies, Skip and Scoot, take the win for SF permits

James Martin

And then there were two.

Twelve companies, including Uber and Lyft, had been jockeying for permits to operate dockless, rentable electric scooter programs in San Francisco. But the city had said there was room for just five.

After a month of studying applications, the San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency (SFMTA) said Thursday that only two companies had received permits: Skip and Scoot. They'll be allowed to participate in a one-year test program.

"The agency looked for applications that prioritized the city's concerns around safety, disabled access, equity and accountability," the SFMTA said in its announcement. "Taken as a whole, Scoot and Skip's applications demonstrated not only a commitment to meet the terms of the permit, but a high level of capability to operate a safe, equitable and accountable scooter share service."

The companies that didn't make the cut are Bird, Hopr, Jump (aka Uber), Lime, Lyft, Ofo, Razor, Ridecell, Spin and UScooters.

Scooters have become a controversial topic in the Bay Area. The commotion began after three companies -- Bird, Lime and Spin -- unloaded their e-scooters in San Francisco in late March without any forewarning to lawmakers or residents. Almost instantly, hundreds of scooters littered the sidewalks.

Some locals were happy about being able to easily scoot block-to-block in the congested city. Other people complained that riders didn't follow the laws of the road and endangered pedestrians by riding on sidewalks and leaving the scooters wherever they felt like it -- blocking parking spots, bike racks and wheelchair access.

In April, San Francisco officials passed a law limiting the number of scooters in the city. Along with only allowing up to five companies to operate, the law limits the combined total of scooters in the city to 1,250 in the first six months. If that number works, the cap could increase to 2,500.

In its permit application, each company had to demonstrate how it would provide user education on wearing helmets and not riding on sidewalks, as well as best practices for safe scooter parking. Each also had to get insured and institute a privacy policy to safeguard users' information. The companies additionally needed to pledge to share trip data with the city, provide access to all neighborhoods and offer a plan for low-income riders.

While the city processed the permits, no company was allowed to have its scooters on the streets. But now that the permits have been granted, scooters will begin reappearing.

