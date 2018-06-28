Twitter's Jack Dorsey reportedly had 'secret' dinner with conservative leaders

Drew Angerer / Getty Images

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey had dinner with conservative commentators and Republican leaders last week in Washington to discuss social media bias, The Washington Post reported Wednesday.

Dorsey, along with Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg, have garnered criticism from conservatives over how the networks handle conservative content. In May, the Trump campaign and the Republican National Committee sent a letter to Zuckerberg and Dorsey requesting information about the social networks' efforts to "prevent political bias."

Dorsey said at the dinner that there was room for improvement on Twitter, according to the Post, but denied the platform goes after conservative viewpoints.