Count Twitter as another social network working with a US Senate committee probing Russia's role in last year's presidential election.

The company said in a statement late Wednesday that Twitter representatives will meet with the staff of the Senate intelligence committee sometime next week.

The word of Twitter's participation comes days after Facebook reportedly sent government investigators information about Russian-linked ads that appeared on the social network. The Senate committee, along with special counsel Robert Mueller, is looking into how the Russian government might have influenced the election and whether President Donald Trump's campaign was involved. Trump has repeatedly denied any involvement.

The Senate committee has been concerned about the spread of fake news stories and other false information on social media during the 2016 election. Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg, who initially brushed off the impact his company may have had on spreading false news, is now working to address it.

Twitter said it has been cooperating with the committee's investigation and is working to strengthen the platform against actions that violate its terms of service.

