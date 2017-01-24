Twitter to live-stream the red carpet action at 3 major award shows

CBS via Getty Images

Twitter is going to show even more of what Carrie Underwood and other music stars are wearing when they stroll down the red carpet.

The social network said Monday it will be partnering up again with Dick Clark Productions to live-stream the official red carpet spectacles at three major award shows this year.

The streaming starts with the 52nd Academy of Country Music Awards hosted by country music stars Luke Bryan and Dierks Bentley on April 2nd, followed by the Billboard Music Awards on May 21st, and the American Music Awards in November.

Twitter will also live stream the 7th Annual Streamy Awards later this year.

The streaming deal comes after Twitter and DCP teamed up to stream the Golden Globe Awards red carpet pre-show on Jan. 8. The stream attracted 2.7 million viewers and deemed a "success," Mike Mahan, president of Dick Clark Productions, said in a statement.

"By offering a unique online viewing opportunity, we are able to expand the audience experience and generate deeper, more compelling conversation," he said.

Last week, Twitter live-streamed PBS' coverage of Donald Trump's presidential inauguration. The social network has also live-streamed the cantankerous presidential debates and content from numerous pro sports leagues, including 10 Thursday night NFL games.