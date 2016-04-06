CNET también está disponible en español.

Field of streams? Live sports games stream on Twitter, Yahoo

Take me out to the...social network? Twitter will stream some Thursday Night Football games, and Yahoo is streaming select baseball games for free. Meanwhile, a new Roku stick goes on sale, and Starz joins the online subscription club.

Cord cutters are getting more choices these days.

Twitter and Yahoo want to become your online sports bar by offering live sports games for free. Watch CNET Update below to learn about Twitter's deal with the NFL and Yahoo's deal with MLB. Seems Roku has good timing with the arrival of a new streaming stick -- but too bad Starz didn't get its new subscription app on Roku:

