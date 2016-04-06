Field of streams? Live sports games stream on Twitter, Yahoo

Cord cutters are getting more choices these days.

Twitter and Yahoo want to become your online sports bar by offering live sports games for free. Watch CNET Update below to learn about Twitter's deal with the NFL and Yahoo's deal with MLB. Seems Roku has good timing with the arrival of a new streaming stick -- but too bad Starz didn't get its new subscription app on Roku:

Now Playing: Watch this: Live sports games now streaming on social networks

CNET Update delivers the tech news you need in under 3 minutes. Watch Bridget Carey every afternoon for a breakdown of the big stories, hot devices, new apps and what's ahead. Subscribe to the podcast via the links below.

Subscribe:

iTunes (HD) | iTunes (SD) | iTunes (HQ) | iTunes (MP3)

RSS (HD) | RSS (SD) | RSS (HQ)| RSS (MP3)

Download the audio version of today's episode: