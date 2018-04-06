Getty

Facebook isn't the only one cracking down on the toxic side of its platform. Twitter is getting into the mix too.

Twitter on Thursday disclosed that it has suspended more than 1.2 million accounts because of terrorism content since August 2015. It shut down nearly 275,000 accounts in the second half of 2017.

The company's biannual transparency report comes amid increasing scrutiny on social networks for the ability they give trolls and foreign government agencies to spread hate, misinformation and propaganda. Twitter has vowed to do better, and has sought the public's input on how to fix the toxic environment.

Twitter did note that the volume of suspensions is down 8.4 percent from the previous reporting period and that it was the second consecutive decline.

"We continue to see the positive, significant impact of years of hard work making our site an undesirable place for those seeking to promote terrorism, resulting in this type of activity increasingly shifting away from Twitter," the company said.

Twitter said that 93 percent of the suspended accounts from the back half of 2017 were flagged by internal, proprietary tools, and nearly three-quarters were suspended before their first tweet.

