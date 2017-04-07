Twitter sues US government after order over anti-Trump account

Screenshot by Alfred Ng/CNET

Twitter is suing the US government after the Trump administration tried to force it to reveal the real identity behind an anti-Trump account.

The Department of Homeland Security is going after the Twitter account @ALT_USCIS, one of the countless "alternative" government agency accounts that have risen on the social network after President Trump's inauguration.

According to Twitter's lawsuit (pdf), the US Customs and Border Protection was using a "limited-purpose investigatory tool to try to unmask the real identity of one or more persons" behind the account, which had been tweeting "public criticism of the Department and the current Administration."

The account that the Trump administration is looking to uncover primarily criticizes the White House's immigration policies. On March 14, the US Customs and Border Protections issued a summons to Twitter demanding the social network release records that would lead to the account's owners.

Twitter argues that the order is unlawful and must be dismissed.

"Permitting CBP to pierce the pseudonym of the @ALT_USCIS account would have a grave chilling effect on the speech of that account in particular and on the many other 'alternative agency' accounts that have been created to voice dissent to government policies," Twitter wrote in its lawsuit.

Twitter, the DHS and the White House didn't immediately respond to requests for comment.

This is a developing story. Please continue to check for updates.