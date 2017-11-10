CNET también está disponible en español.

Twitter halts verification process amid Jason Kessler backlash

Don't expect to get Twitter's coveted blue check mark any time soon.

Twitter temporarily stops its verification process.

 Megan Wollerton/CNET

Twitter on Thursday announced a temporary suspension of its badge verification process. Here's what @TwitterSupport had to say:

The news follows widespread outrage after Twitter assigned the blue and white check mark to white supremacist Jason Kessler. Kessler, the organizer of the Charlottesville rally, received official Twitter verification on Tuesday, according to a report by the Daily Beast

