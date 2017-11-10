Twitter halts verification process amid Jason Kessler backlash

Twitter on Thursday announced a temporary suspension of its badge verification process. Here's what @TwitterSupport had to say:
The news follows widespread outrage after Twitter assigned the blue and white check mark to white supremacist Jason Kessler. Kessler, the organizer of the Charlottesville rally, received official Twitter verification on Tuesday, according to a report by the Daily Beast.
iHate: A feature series on intolerance online.
