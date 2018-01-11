Twitter reacts to the CES 2018 blackout

Claire Reilly/CNET

CES 2018 began with pouring rain, which turned into floods in parking areas and casino drop-off points, but nobody could have guessed what would happen on Wednesday. The Las Vegas Convention Center suffered a major blackout that shut down its Central Hall and parts of the North Hall as well. It lasted for nearly two hours, as security ushered people out of affected areas.

Obviously, it was a nightmare scenario for exhibitors, especially in the Central Hall where most of the biggest names in TVs and other top tech companies congregate to display their wares. But as should be expected, the irony of the biggest tech trade show in the world suddenly losing power was not lost on Twitter users.

CTA responded through its Twitter account by reporting it was aware of the blackout:

There is an isolated power outage at the Las Vegas Convention Center. We are working hard to resolve this and appreciate your patience. — CES (@CES) January 10, 2018

But the reactions from tech media and others on Twitter were fun, starting with our very own Brian Tong:

I love how like, electricity just big-footed #CES2018 in the most apex predator way. Like, "how's all that innovation going for you now, losers?" #CESblackout — Molly Wood (@mollywood) January 10, 2018

If you are in Central Hall, please go save the Sony Aibos. Without power these guys will be dead in two hours. Sarah McLachlan has prepared you for this moment. pic.twitter.com/y6uxqDAZEo — Joanna Stern (@JoannaStern) January 10, 2018

Someone told Alexa to turn off the lights #CES18 #CESblackout — Noah Klein (@Mrnono2) January 10, 2018

Companies were also having fun with it, despite the chaos:

But people who were watching it all unfold on the Internet had some of the best tweets:

sitting in MN getting texts from coworkers at @CES and watching my Twitter feed blow up with #cesblackout tweets 😄 #CES2018 pic.twitter.com/3vfgVCkRai — Kim (@pal3228) January 10, 2018

Reading about #CESblackout and I can't help but think of this. pic.twitter.com/YPZdbbHlAh — Jeff Wetherbee (@TexasJeffW) January 10, 2018

Has anyone tried turning the convention center off and on again? #CESblackout #CES2018 — NUFF (@nuffsaidNY) January 10, 2018

Maybe this will help:

Alexa, turn on the lights #CESBlackout — Keith Barry (@itskeithbarry) January 10, 2018

What to expect from the smart home at CES 2018: We take a look at the smart home and appliance trends we expect to see this year.

CES 2018: CNET's complete coverage of tech's biggest show.