Twitter pulls the plug on the Daily Stormer too

James Martin/CNET

Twitter appears to have joined the Daily Stormer boycott.

Several Twitter accounts linked to the neo-Nazi website are no longer accessible on the social media platform. Handles such as @dailystormers, @dailystormer and @rudhum now only appear as "account suspended."

Twitter suspends accounts for a number of reasons including spam, security of the account is at risk or if the user engages in abusive behavior. When asked for comment, a company spokeswoman said Twitter doesn't comment on individual accounts but its rules "prohibit violent threats, harassment, hateful conduct, and multiple account abuse, and we will take action on accounts violating those policies."

Twitter follows Google, Facebook, Airbnb, GoDaddy and Reddit in pulling the plug on the Daily Stormer. The move comes after one woman was killed and 19 others were injured during a white supremacist rally hosted by the Daily Stormer in Charlottesville, Virginia.

The events triggered a national conversation on whether racist and neo-Nazi communities should be allowed to use social media sites. The general consensus increasingly appears to be no.

Facebook banned several group pages that violated its hate speech policies over the past couple of days. It also removed the profile of prominent Charlottesville rally attendee Christopher Cantwell. And Reddit has yanked a particularly violent subreddit that was used as a forum by neo-Nazis. Before the rally even started, Airbnb deactivated accounts of people planning to attend.

The Daily Stormer's website is also down after both GoDaddy and Google refused to host the domain.