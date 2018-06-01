Twitter memes dunk all over JR Smith's blunder in NBA Finals

There are a lot of ways to lose a basketball game, but during Game 1 of the NBA Finals in Oakland on Thursday night, Cleveland Cavaliers guard J.R. Smith discovered a whole new one.

With the game against the Golden State Warriors tied 107-107 as time ran out, Smith grabbed teammate George Hill's missed free throw and had a great chance to take the game-winning shot. But instead, it appeared he forgot the score, and thinking his team was ahead, hung on to the ball too long. The goof sent the game into overtime, and Golden State won, 124-114, wasting a 51-point performance by Cleveland's LeBron James.

CLASSIC JR SMITH LOLOLOLOL pic.twitter.com/V609eAhWql — gifdsports (@gifdsports) June 1, 2018

DID JR SMITH NOT REALIZE THE GAME WAS TIED??? — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) June 1, 2018

The moment JR Smith realized... pic.twitter.com/m17GGJZUeu — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) June 1, 2018

Conflicting reports soon came in on what exactly Smith was thinking. Cavaliers coach Tyronn Lue said Smith mistakenly thought the team was leading, and didn't need the basket.

Tyronn Lue and JR Smith appear to be on two different wavelengths on how the end of regulation went down. pic.twitter.com/9znsmaQaW2 — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) June 1, 2018

Smith himself claimed he knew the game was tied, and a lot of people did not buy it, pointing out that he seems to mouth to James, "I thought we were ahead."

JR Smith: "I was trying to get enough to bring it out to get a shot off. I knew we were tied, I thought we were going to call timeout. If I thought we were ahead, I'd have held onto the ball and let them foul me." — Brian Windhorst (@WindhorstESPN) June 1, 2018

Lie detector test determined that was a lie pic.twitter.com/eoOanJRl9j — Enrique247 (@miami__305) June 1, 2018

Fans found humor in the way James responded to Smith's blunder -- or how they imagine he would've liked to react to it.

Find someone who looks at you like Bron looks at JR pic.twitter.com/bbTT9rB76G — Mark Mashaw (@markmashaw) June 1, 2018

Bron why tf u yelling at me we won the game? pic.twitter.com/qymuzdp8CM — Bryan Colangelo’s Burner (@PrimeCedi) June 1, 2018

JR WHY pic.twitter.com/3CHBKxceW2 — Justin's Secret NBA Finals Account (@justinsuperbuck) June 1, 2018

When Lebron catches JR Smith after the game pic.twitter.com/3xlaY5vQ3G — ComeBackSZN (@BrowensBills) June 1, 2018

when you drop 50 in a Finals game that will forever be known as that time JR Smith forgot the score pic.twitter.com/l7Lba5uTyR — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) June 1, 2018

Lebron is basically a single mom taking care of 14 kids. #NBAFinals — 𝕓𝕣𝕠𝕜𝕖𝕝𝕪𝕟𝕚𝕥𝕖 (@nuffsaidNY) June 1, 2018

Some fans tried to point out that Smith's teammate Hill could've saved the game by making the free throw in the first place. (And don't even get them started on that controversial reversal of a late charge call.)

George Hill leaving the arena after missing the game-winning free throw and the entire world blaming J.R. pic.twitter.com/9gKlFz9GpO — Agent of NBA Chaos (@World_Wide_Wob) June 1, 2018

Did you see that man’s face? There was way too much pressure on him. pic.twitter.com/vODzKPSJKr — Logan (@LogieD223) June 1, 2018

I identify with this face on a spiritual level. — Peter Marez (@ttmp22) June 1, 2018

Me waiting on George Hill pic.twitter.com/fv4cwLM5O6 — Dapper Cam (@ThereIsOnly1CJ) June 1, 2018

The Cavs watching JR dribble out the clock. (George Hill pictured 3rd from left) pic.twitter.com/b0YJzeB1tl — Dave Zack (@drzack3) June 1, 2018

Players miss FTs. It happens all the time. Even the great one. Players don’t forget the score at the end of a Finals game. Inexcusable. — David Leach (@BoysFanNPhilly) June 1, 2018

But Smith's gaffe was so egregious that most of the Twitter blame fell on him. Some tweets boiled over about Smith's March suspension for throwing a bowl of soup at Cavaliers assistant coach Damon Jones.

This season, JR Smith was suspended for throwing soup at a coach and forgot the score of an NBA Finals game at the end of regulation.



^ THIS IS A FACTUAL SENTENCE ABOUT A PROFESSIONAL ATHLETE — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) June 1, 2018

I love how getting suspended for throwing soup at his coach is not the most absurd thing that JR Smith did this year. — Jeffrey Wright (@JWright929espn) June 1, 2018

Damon Jones bout to throw soup at JR Smith. pic.twitter.com/3wdxMzXVl5 — Tas Melas (@TasMelas) June 1, 2018

If LeBron doesn’t throw a bowl of soup at JR Smith in the Cavs locker room the world isn’t round — Jerry Ramsey (@TVsJerry) June 1, 2018

No soup for you, JR Smith. — Tim MacMahon (@espn_macmahon) June 1, 2018

Cleveland fans may not see any humor in the situation, but other Twitter users sure did.

Whenever I mess up, I’ll remember back to tonight when JR Smith forgot what the score was in a tie game in the NBA Finals & know that whatever I just did was not as bad as that. — James Darnell (@jamesdizarnell) June 1, 2018

What if JR Smith saw 14 million possible outcomes and this is the only way the Cavs win this series? — Young Gleech (@yoGleech) June 1, 2018

Jr is on that henny lol pic.twitter.com/0GBhgXjVyt — Joel Embiid (@JoelEmbiid) June 1, 2018

He’s really tryna take that Shaqtin A fool MVP from me lmao — Joel Embiid (@JoelEmbiid) June 1, 2018

the Cavs locker room once they see Jr Smith 💀 pic.twitter.com/17hOtX475j — Ali Alkhandak (@AAlkhandak) June 1, 2018

JR Smith with the dumbest play in NBA Finals history. LeBron is going to trade him to Siberia pic.twitter.com/rEX7pqlerS — Eric Rosenthal (@ericsports) June 1, 2018

There'll be more drama to come Sunday night in Game 2.

