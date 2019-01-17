Twitter lets Android users switch to chronological timeline

Joan E. Solsman/CNET

Nearly a month after doing so for iOS users, Twitter is letting Android users switch to a chronological timeline.

The company tweeted Tuesday to let people using Android devices know they could change from tweets picked by an algorithm to the most recent tweets from the accounts they're following.

Android, we got you. Starting today, tap ✨ to switch between latest and top Tweets. pic.twitter.com/7rXo3BNEJ6 — Twitter (@Twitter) January 15, 2019

"Android, we got you. Starting today, tap [the sparkle icon] to switch between latest and top Tweets," it wrote.

The algorithmic timeline, which highlights tweets considered most likely to interest you, has been around since 2016, and you had to dig through the site's settings to switch it off. The sparkle icon, which Twitter first hinted at in September and started testing soon after, offers an easy way to do so.

Now playing: Watch this: Twitter CEO believes platform contributes to filter bubbles

In October, Twitter CEO and co-founder Jack Dorsey admitted that the site creates "filter bubbles" -- reinforcing people's political viewpoints or biases by surfacing posts -- and acknowledged that it needed to offer tools to pop these bubbles.

The social media platform has struggled to bring in new users after a crackdown on fake accounts brought its numbers down in a big way -- new features like the sparkle icon and doubling the length of tweets to 280 characters are part of its efforts to keep its service fresh.

Twitter's must-follow account of 2018: Ladies and gentlemen, the one and only Cher.

A perfect 10 on Twitter and Instagram: Gymnast Katelyn Ohashi brings the joy.