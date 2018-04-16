Donald Glover's dual SNL role has Twitter doubling over

Lucasfilm

Talk about a double threat: Donald Glover, who plays Lando Calrissian in Solo: A Star Wars Story, will not only host Saturday Night Live on May 5, he'll also perform as its musical guest, under his stage name Childish Gambino.

He's certainly qualified for the dual role. Glover's not only an actor, with a resume including Atlanta, Magic Mike XL and Spider-Man: Homecoming, but he's rapped as Childish Gambino since 2009, earning seven Grammy nominations.

Other artists have done double duty as both SNL's host and musical guest, including Justin Timberlake, Mick Jagger and Janet Jackson. But perhaps since Glover performs under a different name when he raps, Twitter users had a lot of fun with the twin bill.

It’s like two different people are gonna be on the show — Ur MOM (@OvO767676) April 15, 2018

I’ve never seen a picture of them together...amazing they could find a date neither had prior commitments. — waitucanreadthis? (@edwelty) April 15, 2018

pic.twitter.com/t6IixgUUAB — Pelinka Finesse Super Saiyan SZN (@opinionsondanba) April 15, 2018

THEY PUT HIS NAME AS THE HOST AND HIS STAGE NAME AS THE ARTIST SSHDJJS IM CACKLING — Jess⚡️ (@STRANGERSPlDEY) April 15, 2018

The only thing that would’ve made this appearance better is if that Saturday was May the 4th. Now that would’ve been the cherry on top of double Glover. #thatsmylando — Chamomile (@Camillelise_10) April 15, 2018

Hope he says “ladies and gentlemen, Childish Gambino” and sprints to the stage — genaro (@jenaro_boyerman) April 15, 2018

Some people are going to be mad confused when they see it’s just one guy — Cassandra J.D. (@cuh_sand_druh) April 15, 2018

Audiences will get to see Glover as Lando when Solo: A Star Wars Story comes to theaters on on May 24 in the UK and Australia, and May 25 in the US.