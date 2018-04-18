Twitter goes down, with outage reports rippling worldwide

Twitter.com

For many people Tuesday morning, Twitter did a disappearing act.

Multiple users reported that the web site and mobile apps for the social network weren't working, or were in and out of service sporadically. The down time came as folks in the US were turning there for the latest news in the thick of the morning news cycle or were catching up on overnight posts.

As of 7:45 a.m. PT, Twitter said that the problem had been resolved. It tweeted that report, naturally.

The problem had started about an hour earlier. At 7:15 a.m. PT, outage tracker Downdetector.com showed a spike in twitter outage reports worldwide.

First published April 17 at 7:17 a.m. PT.

Update 7:57 a.m. PT: Addedstatement from Twitter about the outage's resolution.



