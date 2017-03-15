Twitter hack fills high-profile accounts with Nazi references

Enlarge Image Bulent Kilic/AFP/Getty Images

A wide-ranging hack filled various high-profile Twitter accounts with Nazi slogans today.

The tweet depicted a swastika and hashtags referring to Germany and Holland as Nazis, along with a video of Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdoğan making a speech. Erdogan has been embroiled in a diplomatic row with Germany and the Netherlands ahead of a Turkish referendum on 16 May, also mentioned in the tweet.

A broad range of Twitter accounts appear to have been affected, from the European Parliament to the charity Unicef, from actress Sarah Shahi to Sprint CEO Marcelo Claure. Media outlets Forbes Magazine, BBC North America, Die Welt and Reuters Japan were also disrupted.

The hack exploited analytics service Twitter Counter. The Amsterdam-based company has stated that although it accesses Twitter accounts, it doesn't store user passwords or credit card information.