On this podcast, we talk about:
- Twitter slaps Alex Jones with a seven-day ban.
- Alexa and Cortana are on the same devices now.
The 3:59 gives you bite-size news and analysis about the top stories of the day, brought to you by the CNET News team in New York and producer Bryan VanGelder.
Check out the extended shows on YouTube. Also, don't forget to rate and review the podcast on iTunes.
Twitter gives Infowars host Alex Jones a timeout (The 3:59, Ep. 443)
Subscribe: iTunes | RSS | Google Play | FeedBurner | SoundCloud |TuneIn | Stitcher
Discuss: Twitter gives Infowars host Alex Jones a timeout (The 3:59, Ep. 443)
Be respectful, keep it clean and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.