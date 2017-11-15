James Martin/CNET

Twitter is providing more clarification for users on how the platform enforces its behavior policies.

The social network expanded its Help Center on Tuesday with two pages that discuss how the company reviews user reports of potential violations and how it decides if an account or tweet has broken the rules. The pages also detail what actions the company can take when a tweet or account is out of line.

Twitter said it will consider a number of factors, including whether

the behavior is aimed at an individual, group, or protected category of people,

the report has been filed by a bystander or by the target of the abuse,

the user has a history of violating the company's policies,

the content may be of legitimate public interest (for instance, US President Donald Trump's tweets

Twitter will also consider the severity of the violation.

The update comes a month after Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey tweeted that the social network would be rolling out changes to how it monitors content to protect its 330 million users from online bullying and harassment. The update also arrives nearly two weeks after the platform announced it was revamping its rules on how it deals with abusive behavior.

While harassment on Twitter has been longstanding, it has been under increased scrutiny since the #WomenBoycottTwitter protest in October which urged people to forgo tweeting for a day to prod Twitter into improving how it screens content.

Twitter's Help Center page has been frequently updated with examples the platform considers to be "graphic violence" or "adult content."

Another update is scheduled to be implemented on Nov. 22. This includes suspending accounts of organizations that use violence to advance their cause and examples of hateful images that will be prohibited.

