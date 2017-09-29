Getty Images

Twitter has discovered 201 accounts that appear to be tied to the same Russian accounts that purchased ads on Facebook that may have influenced the 2016 presidential election.

Twitter told congressional investigators Thursday during a closed-door meeting with the House and Senate Intelligence Committees in Washington, DC. Twitter said after checking about 450 Facebook profiles it found 22 Twitter accounts that matched. Of those 22 accounts had ties to 179 other Twitter accounts.

Those that were found to be violation of Twitter rules have been suspended, the company said in a blog post.

"Neither the original accounts shared by Facebook, nor the additional related accounts we identified, were registered as advertisers on Twitter," Twitter said. "However, we continue to investigate these issues, and will take action on anything that violates our Terms of Service."