Twitter finally adds ability to e-mail tweets

Twitter

Twitter is finally adding the ability to e-mail tweets directly from the Twitter stream, a feature that's already well-established in third-party Twitter apps.

The new sharing feature is rolling out to all users in the coming weeks, Twitter announced in a blog post today.

To e-mail a tweet to someone, go to the details of the tweet and click on the "More" icon next to the reply, retweet and favorite buttons. A little box will pop up to let you add a message and your recipient's e-mail. Then hit send. (This eliminates having to cut and paste the tweet text into an e-mail yourself.)

It's a function that Twitter clients like TweetDeck (which Twitter bought) and Hootsuite have had a while, but Twitter says it's doing it now to encourage interaction with people who aren't on Twitter yet -- like your parents, or your college roommates, according to the blog.

Twitter might have just realized that sending out tweets via e-mail may actually spark people's interest in Twitter, but other apps have long understood that making it easier for people to e-mail tweets could drive people to their products.