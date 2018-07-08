Twitter erupts as England reaches World Cup semifinal

Could it be? Is football coming home? England fans remained in their delirious happy dream on Saturday as England beat Sweden 2-0, advancing to the country's first World Cup semifinal in 28 years.

England hasn't won the World Cup since 1966, but hopes are high for this year's team, and social media was bubbling over with memes and jokes.

One popular tweet was fake. A tweet pretending to be from English defender Harry Maguire and dated 2016 declared what seemed to be a prescient hatred of Sweden due to what sounded like an IKEA project. The tweet had Maguire saying, "Just spent four hours putting together a flat-pack fucking desk lamp. I will seek vengeance on the nation of Sweden, in this life or the next."

But as fans were quick to point out, Maguire's real account shows he didn't join Twitter until 2017. Still funny though.

Apparently it's fake. I'm gutted — Rob RoderickZabrocky (@G33K_D4D) July 7, 2018

He started tweeting last July so this is fake pic.twitter.com/Im9HnyYsNU — Ben Pasha (@Itskahn007) July 7, 2018

But Maguire did tweet out his exuberance after the win, writing, "Wow... What a feeling! World Cup Semi Final. Bring it on."

Wow... What a feeling! World Cup Semi Final. Bring it on 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🦁❤️ pic.twitter.com/VlzZx5Lo1U — Harry Maguire (@HarryMaguire93) July 7, 2018

And there were plenty of other celebratory tweets from fans. One fan shared a photo of England's manager leading the crowd in the "Three Lions" football anthem, with the caption, "Most impressive thing about Gareth Southgate? Managing a World Cup quarter-final in 25 degree heat and not a sweat patch in sight." (For non-Celsius users, 25 C is 77 degrees F.)

Even actor Hugh Grant chimed in, writing, "Have imprisoned Swedish wife and children until 6pm. Enemy aliens. #doingmybit."

Also, there's always room for one more Neymar joke, right?

take the sweden with you pic.twitter.com/qn7Ts9ICnZ — Sneha singh (@sneha_si) July 7, 2018

Most impressive thing about Gareth Southgate?



Managing a World Cup quarter-final in 25 degree heat and not a sweat patch in sight. #ENGSWE pic.twitter.com/kK9OpkzgRa — Paddy Power (@paddypower) July 7, 2018

Have imprisoned Swedish wife and children until 6pm. Enemy aliens. #doingmybit — Hugh Grant (@HackedOffHugh) July 7, 2018

This man just scored for England in a World Cup quarter final 🙌🏻 #SWEENG pic.twitter.com/xKimNyYWKs — Sneha singh (@sneha_si) July 7, 2018

England just won a Quarter Final after winning a round of 16 in Penalties... Hope Thanos has not shifted us to a parallel universe!!! pic.twitter.com/oIvdM7n5Qo — Plain Logic (@PlainLogic) July 7, 2018

The England team's official account couldn't help but tease its fans by asking about their Saturday night plans. Spoiler: There will be drinking. Wrote one fan, "Getting hammered to the point where I can't remember the win."

Getting hammered to the point where I can’t remember the win — 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Ben Clark 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@Clarkers07) July 7, 2018

Stumbling home singing three lions, like the rest of the country — Ryan Harrison (@RyanHar77507898) July 7, 2018

Putting Harry Maguire posters up on my bedroom wall. — Thomas (@thomasaj1989) July 7, 2018

My plans this evening are to not know my own name until Wednesday. #threelions — Zach Smart (@binky1uk) July 7, 2018

As always, not everyone was on the England bandwagon. Wrote one Twitter user, "Any country would have won PANAMA, TUNISIA , COLOMBIA AND SWEDEN. England do not deserve world cup, unfair opponents faced."

Any country would have won PANAMA, TUNISIA , COLOMBIA AND SWEDEN. England do not deserve world cup, unfair opponents faced. — Guy (@jeremyleong6) July 7, 2018

Just to clarify, the draw is made by FIFA and England can only play who's put in front of them.. Also worth noting England have never had draws like this in history of world cup so maybe due a slice of luck — New Politics (@NewPolitics67) July 7, 2018

Can't really comprehend that Is England too good or Sweden too awful. 😂 — A faithful Goonerette ⚽️❤️ (@SportsFreakRosh) July 7, 2018

Watching England is like watching the grass grow, most boring team in knock out stage! — Michael.Koch (@Michael02022391) July 7, 2018

Stay tuned though: Russia and Croatia are battling to see who plays England next week.