Twitter employees are donating $1.59 million to the ACLU

Twitter employees are taking a stand against a controversial action by President Donald Trump.

Employees at the social network are donating $1.59 million to the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) to fight Trump's recent executive order on immigration. Nearly 1,000 employees raised $530,000, which was matched by Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey and Executive Chair Omid Kordestani.

The donations were reported by TechCrunch and BuzzFeed. Twitter did not immediately respond to CNET's request for comment.

Tech companies and their employees have been critical of President Trump's executive order, which bars travelers from Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen from entering the US. Executives from Apple, Google, Microsoft and Facebook have all voiced criticism of the policy.

Twitter investor Chris Sacca previously announced that he donated $150,000 to the ACLU following Trump's executive order.

