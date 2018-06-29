Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey's re-org memo: 'We can serve generations' to come

James Martin/CNET

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey isn't waiting for his latest announcement to leak to the press -- on Twitter, he just published a 7-page memo about the latest executive shuffle at the company (see below).

It's mostly details about how Twitter's new leadership structure works and doesn't discuss in detail how the social network might evolve. But it is titled "The next decade" and includes Dorsey's belief that Twitter will be around for a very, very long time to come.

"We're definitely on the cusp of something great," writes Dorsey, saying he believes the company "can truly serve generations ahead" with a new organizational structure.

Read for yourself:

We‘re reorganizing how Twitter is going to work together for the next decade. Sent this note to our team, and sharing with the world, because we want to be more open about how we think and work. This is a small but important step. Experimenting! Let us know what you think. pic.twitter.com/ygaIj9yjQi — jack (@jack) June 28, 2018

That may seem surprising to those who continue to point out -- practically every time Jack mentions a new Twitter feature -- how the platform still has a nasty troll problem and no clear way to solve it. In March, Dorsey admitted the problem and began asking the public for help.

But the company did count 336 million users as of March 2018, bots notwithstanding, and continues to tackle hate with new features and initatives -- including a recent focus on news.

Dorsey's memo also reveals the company has yet another new head of product in Kayvon Beykpour, former CEO and co-founder of Periscope, as former VP of product and engineering Ed Ho departs. According to Recode, Beykpour will be the sixth head of product since 2014. Maybe this time's the charm.

"We're setting ourselves up for the future," Twitter told CNET in a statement. "Simplifying how we manage will help us make faster decisions and be more creative and inventive in what we build for the people and businesses who use Twitter."