Getty

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey discussed net neutrality and privacy concerns with a group of US senators on Thursday.

Sen. Ed Markey, a Democrat from Massachusetts, tweeted, "Pleasure to meet with @Twitter's @jack today, along with @SenBlumenthal, @SenAmyKlobuchar and @SenatorCantwell, to discuss #NetNeutrality, online #privacy, and immigration. Let's continue the conversation." Sens. Blumenthal of Connecticut, Klobuchar of Minnesota and Cantwell of Washington are all Democrats.

The discussion came a day after Democrats in the Senate -- as well as three Republicans -- passed a resolution to turn back the Federal Communications Commission's repeal of net neutrality. Still, efforts to save existing net neutrality protections have a long way to go.

Dorsey also met with Sen. John Thune of South Dakota, who is chairman of the Senate Commerce Committee. While Thune didn't vote for the net neutrality measure, he has said he supports principles of net neutrality like no blocking and no throttling.

Twitter's CEO also met with Sen. Mark Warner, a Democrat from Virginia, to discuss Russian activity on social media and privacy, Warner's office confirmed. He is the top Democrat on the Senate Intelligence Committee, which is looking into Russia's use of sites such as Twitter to interfere in the 2016 election.

Twitter didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.