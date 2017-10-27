Twitter bans ads from Russian-sponsored news sites

Twitter

Twitter is kicking Russian ads off its platform.

After finding more than 200 accounts linked to Russian ads on Facebook last month, Twitter announced Thursday that it will no longer allow any accounts linked to two Russian government-run news sites to post ads on its social media platform.

Both RT (Russia Today) and Sputnik will be able to remain as Twitter users, but they won't be able to advertise there. Twitter expected to earn $1.9 million from RT's ads since 2011, including $274,100 just from the 2016 US presidential election.

In the investigation on Russian interference during the presidential election, social media has unraveled as another layer. Tech companies like Facebook, Twitter and Google, which make their earnings on advertising, have inadvertently helped spread Russian propaganda by accepting ad buys from trolling operations.

On Facebook, 10 million people had seen Russian-linked ads, which the trolls paid $100,000 for. RT had paid more than double that amount to spread its influence on Twitter. Politicians argued that tech companies were irresponsible for profiting off of state-sponsored propaganda, and proposed a bill to raise the standards of political ads on social media.

In the blog post announcing the ad ban, Twitter cited a January 2017 report from the US Director of National Intelligence that named both RT and Sputnik as part of Russia's state-sponsored efforts to influence the election. "We ... are taking this step now," the company said, "as part of our ongoing commitment to help protect the integrity of the user experience on Twitter."

The social network will donate RT's advertising money to external research studying Twitter's use in civic engagement and elections.

The decision comes as Twitter prepares to meet with Congress on Nov. 1. Senator Mark Warner, a Democrat from Virginia and vice chairman on the Senate Intelligence Committee, had said he was disappointed by Twitter's response after the company's last presentation a month ago.

Google, Twitter and Facebook are all expected to testify again next week, with a higher degree of scrutiny as they answer to both the House and Senate intelligence committees.

The response from Russia



Not long after Twitter announced its shift on Russian advertising, the editor of RT used Twitter to respond:

RT also published an article Thursday talking about Twitter's efforts to woo its ad dollars. In the article, RT said Twitter had reached out to it in April 2016, offering greater exposure for more money.

The Russian news outlet also said that Twitter offered perks, like analytics and customized emojis for hashtags. Twitter did not comment on RT's details.

