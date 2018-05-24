Twitch to stream 500 classic Doctor Who episodes

Twitch has announced that it will stream 500 Doctor Who episodes for seven weeks starting May 29.

The stream will kick off with the very first episode, 1963's An Unearthly Child, and run through each of the first seven Doctors, as well as the first appearances of the Daleks and the Cybermen, until the end of the show's "classic" era in 1989.

New episodes will air each day for eight hours starting at 11 a.m. PT, followed immediately by two eight-hour repeat blocks, resulting in a 24-hour stream on /TwitchPresents.

BBC

The official Doctor Who website has a full schedule for Twitch's stream, with exact dates and times for each episode.

Those who tune in to the stream for at least 10 minutes in a day can win prizes including a Tardis money box, a themed Monopoly set, and Doctor Who doormat. The grand prize is a trip to London Comic Con, which runs from July 27-29 and will have several Doctor Who alumni in attendance.

It's worth noting that this stream won't include episodes from the modern revival of the BBC show, which introduced the Thirteenth Doctor (played by Jodie Whittaker) in its 2017 Christmas Special. Whittaker, the first female Doctor, will return in season 11 of the modern show this fall.