Twitch streamer Dr. DisRespect stops broadcast after someone shoots his house

Screenshot by Sean Hollister/CNET

Guy "Dr. DisRespect" Beahm is back. The Twitch streamer's playing like nothing even happened, sporting his trademark wig and sunglasses while blasting away in the latest video games. "I'm not making a big deal about it. It's handled, and that's all I'm saying," he began today.

What happened: On Tuesday, after hearing a loud sound, he abruptly broke character and left the stream -- returning to inform his audience that someone had just fired a real-life gun at his house.

"I gotta end the broadcast right now. Someone shot at our house, broke the f****** upstairs window," said Beahm, who revealed it's not the first time -- someone apparently shot at his house on Monday too.

You can watch the relevant section of the stream here:

Kotaku reported that local police are on the scene and no one appears to be hurt. DrDisRespect's Twitch page currently reads "Doc and Family Are Safe. Proper Measures are be[ing] taken while stream is down for the day." Polygon later confirmed with a local sheriff's department that a person matching Beahm's description had called to report the shot, and that it was the second report in two days.

The San Diego Tribune cites local investigators that the weapon used was likely a BB gun, as opposed to a deadlier weapon.

Beahm tweeted later Tuesday night that no one was hurt and that "the situation is being handled appropriately."

The Doc and family appreciate everyone’s concerns and well wishes.



Thankfully no one was hurt. The situation is being handled appropriately.



In the meantime, stream will resume tomorrow according to schedule.#FirmHandshakes — Dr DisRespect (@DrDisRespect) September 12, 2018

And on Wednesday, Beahm is back to streaming as promised. And though it was mostly his persona Dr. DisRespect saying these words, we can't help but wonder whether the real man underneath added some feeling:

"Today's going to be a good day. I'm going to make sure of it. We don't back down from any fight. We get right up in their face. We fight. We get the job done. That's what's going to happen today."

Beahm, a former community manager for Sledgehammer Games and multiplayer level designer for Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare, had since become one of the best-known streamers of PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds (PUBG).

Dr. DisRespect and Twitch didn't immediately respond to CNET's requests for comment.

Originally published Sept. 11.

Update, 11:53 p.m. PT: Adds Beahm's tweet and reports from Polygon and the San Diego Tribune.

Update, Sept. 12: Adds that Beahm has resumed streaming, a day later.