Pokemon marathon on Twitch will suck up months of your life

Twitch

Pokemon fans better get ready to tune into Twitch from Monday, when a marathon of the long-running show and its movies begins.

The stream will begin with the first season -- Indigo League -- at 10 a.m. PT (1 p.m. ET/6 p.m. GMT/4 a.m. Tuesday AST) and run through 19 seasons of the show and 16 movies for viewers in the US, Canada, Latin America, Europe and Australia.

That's 932 episodes of Pokemon trainer Ash Ketchum's adventures with Pikachu, in case you're wondering, and they'll be viewable via the TwitchPresents channel and dubbed on its companion channels in French, German, Spanish, Italian and Brazilian Portuguese.

Twitch account holders will also have a Pokemon Badge Collector Extensions overlay accompanying the stream, allowing you to virtually collect badges that appear on-screen. Each one will earn you points and you'll be placed on a leaderboard, so you can prove that you're the ultimate Pokemon watcher.

This isn't the first TV marathon Twitch has streamed, having shown Korean dramas throughout August and previously hosted streams of Doctor Who, Saturday Night Live and Power Rangers.

However, the Pokemon one will eclipse all the other to become the single longest programmatic viewing event Twitch has streamed.

Twitch

The Pokemon show began in 1997 in Japan, arrived in the US in 1998 and is still going on today. The most recent two seasons, which are based on the Sun and Moon games, aren't part of the steam, nor are the last two movies (I Choose You and The Power of Us).

The event, which is designed for fans aged 13 and up, continues into 2019.

"The Twitch community has a passion for Pokemon based on the warm embrace the series received when we celebrated the brand's 20th anniversary, as well as the cultural milestone that was set when over a hundred thousand Twitch members played Pokemon together," said Jane Weedon, Twitch's director of business development.

Pikachu didn't return a request for comment, but we're confident he would've said "Pika-Pi."

Twitch

Here's the full list, with dates and times listed on the TwitchPresents channel:

TV Seasons

Indigo League

Adventures on the Orange Islands

The Johto Journeys

Johto League Champions

Master Quest

Advanced

Advanced Challenge

Advanced Battle

Battle Frontier

Diamond and Pearl

Diamond and Pearl Battle Dimensions

Diamond and Pearl Galactic Battles

Diamond and Pearl Sinnoh League Victors

Black & White

Black & White Rival Destinies

Black & White Adventures in Unova and Beyond

XY

XY Kalos Quest

XYZ

Now Playing: Watch this: These kids are probably better at Pokemon than you

Movies

Pokemon: The First Movie

Pokemon: The Movie 2000

Pokemon 3: The Movie

Lucario and the Mystery of Mew

Pokemon Ranger and the Temple of the Sea

The Rise of Darkrai

Giratina and the Sky Warrior

Arceus and the Jewel of Life

Zoroark: Master of Illusions

Black -- Victini and Reshiram and White -- Victini and Zekrom

Kyurem vs. The Sword of Justice

Genesect and the Legend Awakened

Diancie and the Cocoon of Destruction

Hoopa and the Clash of Ages

Volcanion and the Mechanical Marvel

CNET Magazine: Check out a sample of the stories in CNET's newsstand edition.

Fight the Power: Take a look at who's transforming the way we think about energy.