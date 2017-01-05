10 million watch twin's 'miracle' dresser rescue YouTube video

Robots, laptops and a giant flash drive: All that matters from CES so far

The video is dramatic.

Two-year-old twins are climbing onto a chest of drawers when it seems to topple under their weight.

One clambers away, the other is trapped. The action continues for a couple of minutes before Bowdy Shoff pushes the dresser enough for his brother Brock to roll away.

More than 10 million people have already viewed the action on YouTube. It was originally posted to Facebook by the twins' dad, Ricky Shoff. He said he'd posted it to bring awareness to the dangers in not having dressers bolted to the wall and to express his gratitude that the twins share such a bond.

He added in his post: "We know Bowdy was not alone in moving the dresser off of Brock." This, presumably, was a reference to divine intervention, rather than steroid use.

The twins' mom, Kayli, told CBS that the IKEA dresser is very heavy. "I felt like the worst mom," she said, as she saw the action on a babycam.

The twins were unhurt, but when a video so extraordinary encounters so many eyes, it's inevitable that some people are suspicious.

Glance at the comments on Facebook and you see accusations that the nanny-cam is conveniently pointing at the dresser. You also see aspersions cast on the fact that Ricky Shoff -- the family live in Utah -- works for Vivint Smart Home, which sells security cameras and other monitoring devices.

There's also speculation that the drawers are completely empty.

Ricky Shoff didn't immediately respond to a request for comment. He did, however, tell Fox News: "I'm not sure how they would be able to think that it was a stunt after watching the full video. It's obvious there isn't any editing to the video and to put my sons in a position where the dresser does fall on them on purpose is a horrible thought."

This is the era of viral set-ups and fake news. Perhaps it's better to concentrate on the reality that no one was hurt in the making of this video.